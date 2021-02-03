82-year-old shoots daughter, himself at Hall County home, cops say

Two people are hospitalized after an 82-year-old man shot his daughter in Hall County on Tuesday before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the domestic shooting at an Oakwood-area home about 4:30 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said. They arrived to find two people with shotgun wounds.
Investigators said 82-year-old Horace Owens shot his 62-year-old daughter and then himself in what authorities are calling “an attempted murder-suicide.” Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where Owens is in critical condition and his daughter is stable, Booth said.
It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.
