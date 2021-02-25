X

Deputies ID mother, daughter killed in Hall County shooting

Hall County deputies said a man fatally shot the mother of his child and her mom before turning the gun on himself Wednesday afternoon. The 26-year-old Buford man remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Hall County deputies said a man fatally shot the mother of his child and her mom before turning the gun on himself Wednesday afternoon. The 26-year-old Buford man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

News | 53 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities have identified two women killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Hall County home as a 50-year-old and her adult daughter.

Anne Marie Wilson and Lauren Wilson, 20, were shot to death at their home along Broome Road in eastern Hall County during what investigators determined was a double murder and attempted suicide, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

A family member checking on the victims discovered three people with gunshot wounds and called 911 about 3:20 p.m., authorities said.

The gunman was later identified as 26-year-old Shamiek Johnson, who had a child with Lauren Wilson, investigators said.

Explore2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Hall County home

According to deputies, the Buford man shot both women before turning the gun on himself. Johnson survived the self-inflicted injury, but remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning, authorities said.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.