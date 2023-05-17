North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’

Edens plans to convert the 73-acre site along North Druid Hills Road into 1,700 apartments, 100 town homes, a 150-room hotel and some 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. An existing AMC theater will be preserved. A multi-use trail is also planned to connect the redevelopment to Emory University.

Edens also developed Atlanta’s West Village community and North Druid Hill’s Toco Hills mall. The company purchased North DeKalb Mall for an undisclosed price in 2021 with the goal of transforming it into a massive live-work-play district. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners rezoned the property last year, paving the way for Edens multi-phased reimagination of the site.

Representatives for Edens previously said 10% of the housing built onsite would be reserved for below-market rate prices. The company did not ask for a tax abatement.

Instead, the county commission approved a tax allocation district, or TAD, around the site to capture future increases in property tax revenue to funnel back into the area rather than the county at-large. The money can be used to pay for public infrastructure and other amenities within the TAD’s borders.

Malls around metro Atlanta and across the country have struggled in recent years to attract shoppers. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, several malls are being reimagined or redesigned to incorporate apartments, office space, entertainment attractions and other mixed-use aspects.

Edens did not detail what elements of Lulah Hills will be prioritized, but the redevelopment’s first phase is expected to finish construction by 2025.