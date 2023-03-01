Board of commissioners approves Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization

The county partnered with the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District and the Atlanta Regional Commission to develop the redevelopment action plan. It was informed by a study that incorporated market analyses and feedback from more than 6,000 community members, according to a county news release.

“The mall revitalization has never been a top-down approach,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in the release. “At its foundation, we wanted to hear public feedback to shape our decisions.”

The redevelopment is expected to take place over 20 years.

“This is history in the making, and I’m honored to have a front row seat,” District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden said in the release. “As the commissioner who represents the mall area, I wanted to make sure it is an economic force for Gwinnett County.”

Gwinnett Place Mall, built in 1984, led an economic boom in the area, which became the county’s unofficial downtown until the mall began to decline about 15 years later. The county bought 39 acres of the mall property two years ago for $23 million.

“I want to thank the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for their vision and support,” Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said in a Wednesday news release. “Last night was the culmination of our shared efforts to create a road map for a vibrant and economically prosperous future for the mall site. But now the real work begins as we continue our partnership to make the plan a reality.”

According to a preliminary estimate, Gwinnett County could invest an additional $158 million in the property, not including demolition or affordable housing costs.