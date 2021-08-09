No timeline to reopen NE Atlanta bridge ‘severely compromised’ by fire

The bridge, which allows Cheshire Bridge Road to cross over train tracks, was damaged in an overnight fire Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The fire intensified after it ruptured a 4-inch gas main, creating a difficult scenario for firefighters as natural gas continued to fuel the blaze. The flames took around 24 hours to extinguish.

“This is a concrete bridge, but still the amount of time the fire has been burning on this bridge has compromised it,” Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said at the scene.