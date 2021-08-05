Gas leak fuels fire under Atlanta bridge, shuts down road

The fire was fueled by a break in gas lines beneath the road in the area of Faulkner Road, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News from the scene. Flames were reported in the area about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and raged for several hours overnight.

“This is a concrete bridge, but still the amount of time the fire has been burning on this bridge has compromised it,” Stafford told the news station.