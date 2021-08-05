Gas leak fuels fire under Atlanta bridge, shuts down road

Authorities have shut down a portion of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta after an overnight fire compromised a bridge that crosses a railroad track.
The fire was fueled by a break in gas lines beneath the road in the area of Faulkner Road, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News from the scene. Flames were reported in the area about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and raged for several hours overnight.
“This is a concrete bridge, but still the amount of time the fire has been burning on this bridge has compromised it,” Stafford told the news station.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stafford said firefighters assumed they were dealing with a small fire under the bridge, which are common in the area, but the flames grew more dangerous after impinging on the gas lines.
During firefighting efforts, power was cut to about 600 customers, including residents in a nearby apartment complex. Power was restored by 5:30 a.m., according to Channel 2.
Cheshire Bridge Road is shut down south of Lavista Road and will remain closed until authorities can evaluate its safety. Drivers can use Piedmont Road, Clairmont Road or Buford Highway as alternates, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.