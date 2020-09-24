Nearly 60 cats rescued from Sandy Springs condo, 15 found dead in freezer

The homeowner lives alone in the condo and told officers that he’s at a difficult stage in his life and the cat situation got out of control, Ortega said. Animal Control Services visited in July after complaints from neighbors about an odor and found the homeowner with only a few cats, he added.

The dead cats will be autopsied and if authorities find that the animals were killed, the condo owner could be charged, Ortega said.

LifeLine recently took in 16 kittens from a property in Walton County where stray cats had been fed and multiplied, AJC.com previously reported. Hirsch said the Fulton animal shelters are nearly at capacity for cats and that the organization is in “urgent need" of foster homes.

LifeLife is seeking foster homes for cats who are already in their care to make room the rescued cats and kittens. Those interested in helping can sign up to foster at LifeLineAnimal.org/fostercats or donate to support their ongoing care at LifeLineAnimal.org/helpsavelives.

