Wendy’s giving away its new chicken sandwiches: Here’s how to get one

A new spin on its previous Homestyle Chicken sandwich, the new Classic Chicken Sandwich is a juicer and crispier. Business Insider reported a Wendy’s statement said it has a “premium all-white meat chicken breast that is juicy and crispy," plus lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

The same filet will be available for the chain’s Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich, Today.com reported.