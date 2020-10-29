Wendy’s giving away its new chicken sandwiches: Here’s how to get one

Wendy’s is the latest fast-food restaurant getting in on the sandwich craze with its new classic chicken sandwich, and it’s giving it away for free.
A new spin on its previous Homestyle Chicken sandwich, the new Classic Chicken Sandwich is a juicer and crispier. Business Insider reported a Wendy’s statement said it has a “premium all-white meat chicken breast that is juicy and crispy," plus lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
The same filet will be available for the chain’s Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich, Today.com reported.
Customers can get the new sandwich for free with a purchase made through Wendy’s mobile app or an in-restaurant purchase.
“To make this promotion as juicy as the sandwich itself, Wendy’s is refreshing the offer each week — that means fans have the chance grab TWO free Classic Chicken Sandwiches before this deal ends,” the company said in a statement.
The offer is running through Nov. 8. The sandwich itself is $4.99.
The fast-food chicken sandwich wars started in 2019, when Popeye’s had a successful run of its first-ever chicken sandwich, ultimately selling out completely before bringing back the menu item for good in regular and spicy offerings that November.
Church’s Chicken is also entering the fray. It introduced its new chicken sandwich, which comes with may and pickles on a brioche bun, Oct. 26. Like several other restaurants, there’s also a spicy version.