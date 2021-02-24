Wall Street: With bonds rising, investors hit pause button on stocks

Bank stocks, which were hurt by lower interest rates last year, rose in early trading. The KBW Bank Index of 50 large banks was up 1.4%, despite the overall market being down. Banks would see higher profits if interest rates were to keep rising. Another does of stimulus would also shore up the balance sheets of many Americans.

The bond market could also be a harbinger for inflation, something that has been nonexistent in the U.S. for the better part of a decade. Powell told Congress Tuesday the Fed didn’t see a need to alter its policy of keeping interest rates ultra-low, noting that the economic recovery “remains uneven and far from complete.” He will deliver a second day of testimony Wednesday.

“Rising borrowing costs remain the prevalent issue on hand though Fed Powell’s dovish remarks had helped to arrest the fall for U.S. equities on Tuesday,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on President Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.