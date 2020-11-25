Two dogs shot, found wrapped in Christmas lights in Tennessee

Authorities in Tennessee’s Cheatham County are offering a reward for anyone with information about the deaths of two dogs.
WKRN out of Nashville reported that owner Amanda Justice reported her dogs, Rocky and Willow, missing earlier in the month. They disappeared Nov. 14.
WSMV out of Nashville reported that officials with Cheatham County Animal Control were called to a home in Ashland City, Tennessee, Monday.
According to the animal control shelter, the dogs had been shot and killed and wrapped in Christmas lights and covered with holly.
A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
Those with information can contact the Cheatham County Animal Control at 615-792-3647 or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.