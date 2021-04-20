Tech grad Shane Kimbrough commanding next SpaceX mission

In 1994, he was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he commanded an Apache helicopter company.

SpaceX Crew 2 members, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide gather at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to prepare for a mission to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

After earning his masters at Georgia Tech in 1998, he was assigned as an assistant professor at West Point.

Kimbrough was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in May 2004. In February 2006, he completed astronaut candidate training.

Kimbrough completed his first spaceflight in 2008 on the space shuttle Endeavour, logging a total of 15 days, 20 hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds in space and 12 hours and 52 minutes in two spacewalks.

SpaceX Crew 2 member NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough arrives at the Kennedy Space Center. The launch to the International Space Station is planned Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

He launched on Oct. 19, 2016, as part of Expedition 49/50. He became the commander of the International Space Station a week after he reached the ISS and remained so until he departed almost six months later. During that time, he performed four spacewalks, logging more than 26 hours.

Kimbrough now has a total of six spacewalks and over 39 hours outside the orbiting laboratory.