Stocks open higher on Wall Street following burst of deals

The S&P 500 was up 1.7%, led by gains technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. The gains reversed more than half of the benchmark index’s losses from last week, when the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since June. Treasury yields were headed lower, signaling caution in the market.

Nvidia jumped 9.1%, the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings in a deal worth up to $40 billion. Oracle climbed 4.3% after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the “trusted technology provider” of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China. And the stock of Immunomedics more than doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences in a $21 billion deal.