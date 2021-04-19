Savannah school plans largest U.S. college movie studio

The school’s primary aim, though, is to produce more people who can take part in filmed entertainment.

“That’s going to be a huge draw, I think, and it gives not only Savannah the opportunity to bring in more of these films and television programs, but it also gives our students an opportunity to work alongside them, because they will be so trained in this very new technology,” Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of entertainment arts at SCAD, told the Savannah Morning News.

Paula Wallace, SCAD president and founder, compared the project to “the great backlots of movie history.”

Some backlot scenes will mirror Savannah’s architectural style, allowing productions to take place there instead of clog up streets in historic districts, while others will mirror New York and a suburban home.

The digital stage, called an XR stage, will allow an unlimited choice of settings.

“It’s very unique to have a university adopt this,” said Nick Rivero, one of the founders of the college’s partner MEPTIK. “Nobody else is doing this. Nobody else is building a pipeline and a technology at this scale.”

XR, or extended reality, uses computers to project a set backdrop from anything they can imagine, allowing actors to perform in front of the actual backdrop, instead of in front of a green screen with a backdrop added later. The stage will also use a computer program that renders animation or backdrops for video games.