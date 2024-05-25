Republican-appointed University of Wisconsin regent refuses to step down when term ends

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that political appointees don't have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. Atwell said in his email that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos reminded him that he could remain in his position on the regents.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has yet to announce Atwell's successor. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Neither did UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch.

Atwell said he hoped that his “temporary continuation” as regent will support communication between legislators and the regents.

He also complained in the email that the UW system's financial reporting is weak and took issue with UW studies that conclude that system graduates earn more because they attended a UW school are “shallow, inaccurate and highly insulting to parents, the students themselves and to the community institutions who also help form young people.”

He also complained that no one has ever answered his questions about how many faculty and staff quit or were fired because they defied the system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Atwell is one of two Walker-appointed regents who remain on the board. The other is Cris Peterson. Her term expires in May 2025.