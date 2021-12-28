Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th day; Atlanta gets back to normal

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have blamed the coronavirus for staffing problems in the past several days. European and Australian airlines also canceled holiday-season flights because of infected staff, but weather and other factors played a role as well.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, according to Alaska Airlines, which expected more than 100 flight cancellations Monday. But the airline said sick crews were no longer a factor.

Delta Air Lines canceled about 200 flights nationwide Monday due to winter weather and COVID, about 5% of all flights, the company said in a news release. Travel was particularly impacted by winter conditions at Delta’s operations in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

The number of flights Delta canceled in Atlanta was not immediately available.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, canceled about 67 flights on Monday, or 2% of its total traffic, due to winter weather conditions. The COVID pandemic has not reduced Southwest’s staff, according to Southwest spokeswoman Alyssa Foster.

A total of 17 flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson as of Monday afternoon, and 316 flights were delayed, according to the website FlightAware.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews with COVID-19. Delta expected to cancel more than 200 flights out of its schedule of over 4,100, after scrapping more than 370 on Sunday, citing the effect of COVID-19 on crews and winter weather in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, said it had more cancellations than normal during the weekend and on Monday after bad weather affected several of its hubs and many crew members were out with COVID-19.

In a move that might help ease some of the industry's problems, U.S. health officials on Monday cut in half the recommended length of time a person should isolate after getting COVID-19 — to five days. Airlines had called on the Biden administration to shorten the quarantine period to alleviate staffing issues. The union for flight attendants pushed back, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

Representatives for the flight attendants union, the airlines and the industry's trade group did not immediately respond or declined to comment on the CDC change.

Air travel dropped steeply in 2020 and recovered throughout 2021. Transportation Security Administration data show that the number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints during the holiday season went up significantly from last year — on some days double the number of fliers or even more. But the number is generally still short of 2019 levels.

The U.S. government requires foreigners coming to the U.S. to be vaccinated. It also requires a negative COVID-19 test for both U.S. citizens and foreigners flying into the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the nation should also seriously consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel as another way to push people to get vaccinated.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of negative test. Such a requirement could face legal challenges.

Meanwhile, for those hitting the road for their holiday travel plans, AAA projected that the busiest days on Georgia’s highways will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, especially between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic will clear up on Friday, except for a two-hour window between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Minimal congestion is predicted for New Year’s Day.

Automobile travelers should expect to see more cars on the road this year than in 2020. AAA predicted a 28% increase in this year’s holiday period in the number of vehicles on the road, to about 3.1 million, compared to the same period in 2020.

Associated Press writers Mike Stobbe in New York and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

