Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Clippers sign three-time All-Star Bradley Beal after Suns buyout

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Bradley Beal after the Phoenix Suns bought out his contract
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
59 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Bradley Beal after the final two years of his contract were bought out by the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

The team announced his signing on Friday.

He averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 32.1 minutes while starting 38 of 53 games for the Suns last season. Beal shot 50% from the floor, 39% from 3-point range and 80% from the foul line.

“Players of this caliber are very rare, and they’re hard to come by,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he’ll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He’s a great cutter. He’s also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better.”

The 32-year-old Beal is a three-time All-Star and 13-year NBA veteran.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: AP

Bradley Beal, 3-time All-Star, agrees to buyout with the Phoenix Suns, AP source says

Hawks’ Asa Newell posts double-double, plus takeaways from win over Suns

Former Georgia standout finishes with 18 points, 11 rebounds as Atlanta improves to 2-0.

Kobe Bufkin powers Hawks to win over Heat in Summer League opener

The Atlanta Hawks opened their Summer League play with a 105-98 win over the Heat.

The Latest

Bedouin fighters stand in front a burned shop at Mazraa village on the outskirts of Sweida city, during clashes between the Bedouin clans and Druze militias, southern Syria, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

US envoy says Syria and Israel agree to ceasefire as Druze minority and Bedouin clans clash in Syria

11m ago

The Latest: Trump sues Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein ties

12m ago

Venezuela releases 10 jailed Americans in deal that frees migrants deported to El Salvador by US

14m ago

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.