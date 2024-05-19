OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the Knicks' starting lineup for Game 7 against the Pacers

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the New York Knicks' starting lineup Sunday for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Anunoby has missed the past four games after he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night before he was injured.

Hart had to leave Game 6 on Friday with an abdominal strain. He said he was still in pain but wanted to try for his short-handed team.