Man held after 3 slain in Arkansas home; missing baby found safe

» REGION: 12-year-old boy shoots, kills gunman during home invasion

A passenger armed with a rifle exited the vehicle and began verbally provoking the troopers, state police said. Other troopers moved in from behind and arrested Hunter Chenoweth, 22, of De Queen.

State police said the driver of the van was a 25-year-old woman, also from De Queen. The less than 1-year-old child was also in the van. Police said the woman was questioned and released.

» CRIME: Stabbing spree aboard New York subway train leaves 2 dead

State police identified the homicide victims as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51; James Stanley McGhee, 59; and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26. Authorities said the arrested man and the people who were killed were related, but didn’t say how.

The child was placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

» REGION: Elderly SC couple turn tables on intruder, knock his teeth out

Hunter Chenoweth was being booked in to the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. State police say formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecutor.