Stabbing spree aboard New York subway train leaves 2 dead

The first attack happened in Hudson Heights around 11:20 a.m. Friday. In that incident, 67-year-old Carlos Martinez was stabbed in the right knee and left buttocks as he sat inside a station at 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue. The victim remains in serious but stable condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia, reports said.

A mentally ill homeless man was charged Sunday for a grizzly stabbing spree on the A train on Saturday, February 13, 2021 that left two people dead and the city gripped with fear. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

A little more than 12 hours later the second victim was found stabbed to death inside a subway car parked at the Mott Avenue-Far Rockaway station in Queens. Police have not released the name of that person.

The third victim turned up about an hour and a half later. Claudine Roberts, 44, was found stabbed to death, her body lying underneath a seat aboard a train sitting at the Inwood and 207th Street station, reports said. In court, the prosecutor said the victim was found “in a pool of blood.”

Reports said the city was gripped with fear as police launched a dragnet for the suspect that included hundreds of officers.

Prosecutors said the fourth and final victim had been sleeping on a stairwell at 181st Street at around 1:30 a.m. Friday when the attacker struck again.

“The defendant took out the same knife he had used in the other incidents and stabbed this man in the back,” the prosecutor said.

The man survived but remains in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Lopez was arrested with a knife about six hours later at West 186th Street and Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights. He was taken to the 34th Precinct wearing the same clothing he was seen in on surveillance video viewed by cops, Peterson said.

“At that time, the defendant admitted to all four of these incidents,” Peterson said. “He also indicated that the knife in his possession was the murder weapon.”

Information provided by Tribune News Service was used to compile this report.