North Carolina couple charged after body found in suitcase

Police have not revealed a motive nor how the suspects came to be acquainted with the victim.

“It’s safe to say that this is no accident,” said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. “It’s not every day, it’s not every morning that you find what could be a person’s body in a suitcase, in a river.”

The pair’s arrest came three days after Smith’s remains turned up Feb. 8 near the 5400 block of Allen Drive on the Neuse River Trail in Wake County.

The woman had been missing since Feb. 4 after being last seen in Wendell, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, which launched an immediate search.

Smith was described as 4-foot-11, 115 pounds and “noticeably pregnant,” however, officials were unable to find her.

Then a passerby noticed a suitcase along the river shore and looked inside. The woman’s remains were unrecognizable.