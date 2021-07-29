ajc logo
X

Macon teen dies after lightning strike on Florida beach

A Macon teenager who was struck by lightning has died.
Caption
A Macon teenager who was struck by lightning has died.

Georgia News
By , Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 3 minutes ago

The Macon teenager who was struck by lightning earlier this month while on vacation in Florida has died.

According to Walker Bethune’s CaringBridge page, the Stratford Academy student died peacefully Wednesday afternoon while “listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, appropriately named, ‘Soulshine,’” the posting said.

Bethune was on vacation and was struck while walking on a Marco Island beach on July 17. He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.

Explore15-year-old girl dies after struck by lightning on Tybee Island

Bethune had been improving since the incident, according to his family, even to the point of no longer having seizures and being able to squeeze his family member’s hands.

Stratford Academy Headmaster Logan Bowlds, according to WMAZ, described Bethune as “an absolutely phenomenal young man. He’s a go-getter, he’s compassionate, he’s hardworking.”

A vigil was held for him recently at the school.

In Other News
1
Savannah hotel evacuated after Wednesday night bomb threat
2
Jets' revitalized Davis considered 'walking away' from game
3
Austrian-born, American-raised, Straka leads Olympic golf
4
Walker expected to start for the Mets against the Braves
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top