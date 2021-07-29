Macon teen dies after lightning strike on Florida beach

According to Walker Bethune’s CaringBridge page, the Stratford Academy student died peacefully Wednesday afternoon while “listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, appropriately named, ‘Soulshine,’” the posting said.

Bethune was on vacation and was struck while walking on a Marco Island beach on July 17. He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.