Indictment accuses 12 of illegally trading shark fins through Savannah

The indictment says Wu used a front company in Florida to ship at least 12,500 pounds of dried shark fins to Hong Kong through the Port of Savannah in 2016 and 2017. Prosecutors said Phoenix Fisheries of Panama City, Florida, used fake paperwork to exploit a Florida law that allows licensed dealers to sell fins from sharks that are legally caught and brought to land whole.

Wu was also involved in illegally shipping marijuana from California to Georgia and other parts of the U.S., according to the indictment.

Using third-party accounts, some of the profits were converted to precious metals and jewels to hide their illegal origins, Christine said. While making arrests in the case, he said, authorities seized more than $3.9 million in cash, about $3 million in gold, silver and other metals, as well as $1 million in diamonds.

Court records did not list defense attorneys for Wu or any of the other 11 defendants indicted on conspiracy charges involving wire and mail fraud, drug possession and money laundering. Christine said the investigation hasn’t wrapped up and there could be more arrests.

“Make no mistake: We’ve hit them where it hurts, and we have them on the ropes,” Christine said.