Georgia man charged in 2 rapes after police track cellphone

Georgia News | 19 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

THOMASVILLE — Police have charged a South Georgia man with two rapes after police say they tracked down a cellphone he stole in the second attack.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported Fredric Wallice Jones III remains jailed after having been denied bail. It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer representing him.

Jones was arrested Monday less than an hour after a woman told police a man armed with a knife broke down her kitchen door and assaulted her.

Police say they found Jones by tracking down the woman’s phone. Once they arrested him, they also charged him in a January rape. Police say Jones called and texted the victim after that attack, but they couldn’t find him.

Jones was also charged with breaking into a house while people were sleeping and stealing purses, which were found Tuesday.

Jones was watching victims before breaking into their homes, said Thomasville Police Lt. Toby Knifer, and he said some residents have reported seeing Jones on surveillance cameras. DNA from both rapes is being tested, Knifer said.

