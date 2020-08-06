Georgia Apple Festival canceled due to coronavirus

The 49th annual Georgia Apple Festival Arts & Crafts Show has been canceled.
It’s the latest annual event in the state to be canceled in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with a heavy heart that the Georgia Apple Festival board of directors announces that the 49th annual Georgia Apple Festival Arts & Crafts show has been cancelled for October 2020,” festival organizers said Thursday on Facebook. “The difficult decision was made following the guidance of the local healthcare community, after consultation with local officials, and with extensive feedback from vendors, volunteers, and local citizens.”
The festival is held in Ellijay in North Georgia each year.
Organizers said the health of volunteers, guests and vendors factored into the decision, as well as the “additional costs and undertaking of trying to produce the event under the current CDC guidelines.”
“It is our belief that the integrity and spirit of the event would suffer and not be profitable for vendors nor provide the type of experience that our guests have come to expect.”
Last month, the 2020 Georgia Carolina State Fair and 2020 Savannah Food & Wine Festival were among the state events canceled as coronavirus cases increased across Georgia.
“It is our deepest desire that the current health crisis facing our county, state, nation and world will be behind us and that you will make plans to join us [in] October 2021 as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary Georgia Apple Festival,” the post reads.