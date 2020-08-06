Georgia Apple Festival canceled due to coronavirus

“It is our belief that the integrity and spirit of the event would suffer and not be profitable for vendors nor provide the type of experience that our guests have come to expect.”

Last month, the 2020 Georgia Carolina State Fair and 2020 Savannah Food & Wine Festival were among the state events canceled as coronavirus cases increased across Georgia.

“It is our deepest desire that the current health crisis facing our county, state, nation and world will be behind us and that you will make plans to join us [in] October 2021 as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary Georgia Apple Festival,” the post reads.