Nation & World News

Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump following their disputes during Republican primary

Nikki Haley says she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference, March 6, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference, March 6, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By MEG KINNARD – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.

“I will be voting for Trump," Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador, said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

But Haley also made it clear that she feels Trump has work to do to win over voters who supported her during the course of the primary campaign, and continue to cast votes for her in ongoing primary contests.

“Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech,” Haley added. "Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that.”

Haley shuttered her own bid for the GOP nomination two months ago but did not immediately endorse Trump. Both candidates were sharply critical of each other during the primary.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Forth Worth, Texas, March 4, 2024. Haley exceeded expectations by becoming the last Republican standing against Donald Trump in the Republican presidential nomination fight, and she still hasn't fallen in line and endorsed her former rival. Some allies believe she may be forced to endorse Trump before the November election to avoid permanently alienating the GOP's hardcore base. But if Haley submits to Trump, she also risks destroying her own coalition. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host2h ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement

Credit: Miguel Martinez

From the ashes of arson, Vine City gets its only grocery store back

Credit: AP

Georgia-based owner of New York Stock Exchange to pay $10 million fine

Credit: AP

Georgia-based owner of New York Stock Exchange to pay $10 million fine

Credit: Atlanta city TV

OPINION
TORPY: Atlanta City Council wants a watchdog with no bite
The Latest

Credit: AP

First aid from US pier in Gaza has reached starving Palestinians, the UN says
7m ago
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims are suing Texas state police over botched...
8m ago
Authorities still search for survivors after tornado slams Iowa; at least 1 dead
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?
A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia