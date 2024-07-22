Democrats rally around Harris: Who’s supporting her so far

Democrats quickly rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris as their likely presidential nominee Sunday after President Joe Biden ‘s ground-shaking decision to bow out of the 2024 race, a volatile fast-moving political situation just months before the November election.
Shortly after Biden stepped aside he firmly endorsed Harris, who would make history as the nation’s first Black and South Asian woman to become a major party’s presidential nominee. Other endorsements flowed from former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the first major female presidential nominee, and prominent U.S. senators, a wide swath of House representatives and members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus.
Would-be challengers for the job became instant Harris supporters.
As Democrats organize to confront Republican Donald Trump this fall, Biden said choosing Harris as his vice president had been the first and “best decision” he made. “Let’s do this,” he said.
“My intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris declared in a statement.
How her support looks so far, based on latest AP reporting.
Supporting Harris:
Former President Bill Clinton
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California
Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania
Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath
Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff
Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock
Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams
California’s U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler
Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono
Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine
Arizona’s U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly
New Hampshire’s U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, chair of New Democrat Coalition
Connecticut’s U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy
Washington’s U.S. Sen. Patty Murray
Minnesota’s U.S. Sen. Tina Smith
Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark Warner
Supporting the party’s candidate but didn’t mention Harris explicitly:
Former President Barack Obama
Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
No endorsement announced yet:
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont
He’s back?
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who left the Democratic Party earlier this year to become an independent, is considering reregistering as a Democrat to vie for the nomination against the vice president, according to his longtime adviser Jonathan Kott.
