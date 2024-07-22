Nation & World News

Democrats rally around Harris: Who’s supporting her so far

Democrats are quickly rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris as their likely presidential nominee after President Joe Biden’s ground-shaking decision to bow out of the 2024 race
Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By BY LISA MASCARO and STEVE PEOPLES – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Democrats quickly rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris as their likely presidential nominee Sunday after President Joe Biden ‘s ground-shaking decision to bow out of the 2024 race, a volatile fast-moving political situation just months before the November election.

Shortly after Biden stepped aside he firmly endorsed Harris, who would make history as the nation’s first Black and South Asian woman to become a major party’s presidential nominee. Other endorsements flowed from former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the first major female presidential nominee, and prominent U.S. senators, a wide swath of House representatives and members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus.

Would-be challengers for the job became instant Harris supporters.

As Democrats organize to confront Republican Donald Trump this fall, Biden said choosing Harris as his vice president had been the first and “best decision” he made. “Let’s do this,” he said.

“My intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris declared in a statement.

How her support looks so far, based on latest AP reporting.

Supporting Harris:

Former President Bill Clinton

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina

Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop

Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson

Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath

Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff

Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock

Georgia’s U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams

California’s U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler

Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono

Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

Arizona’s U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly

New Hampshire’s U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, chair of New Democrat Coalition

Connecticut’s U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy

Washington’s U.S. Sen. Patty Murray

Minnesota’s U.S. Sen. Tina Smith

Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

Supporting the party’s candidate but didn’t mention Harris explicitly:

Former President Barack Obama

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

No endorsement announced yet:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont

He’s back?

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who left the Democratic Party earlier this year to become an independent, is considering reregistering as a Democrat to vie for the nomination against the vice president, according to his longtime adviser Jonathan Kott.

