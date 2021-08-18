ajc logo
X

BREAKING: U.S. health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Caption
Biden Admin to Urge COVID Booster Shots for All, 8 Months After 2nd Shot.The guidance is expected to be announced as soon as this week.According to reporting in 'The New York Times,' .officials with the Biden administration say that COVID vaccine booster shots could be offered as soon as Sept.All three vaccines used in the U.S. will likely need a booster, .including the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.All additional shots of the vaccines will require approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Those likely to be first authorized for the shots include nursing home residents and health care workers.They will then likely be made available to seniors and other public workers, such law enforcement officers.It is likely to be recommended that those who are vaccinated receive the same vaccine for their booster.Data from Israel shows that vaccine efficacy tapers off over time.It shows a pretty steep decline in effectiveness against infection, but it’s still a bit murky about protection against severe disease, Dr. Peter J. Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'.The FDA recently authorized booster shots for those with weakened immune systems.The authorization was made despite the call issued by World Health Organization (WHO) for a moratorium on such shots.The WHO recommends halting booster shots until the end of September in order to distribute vaccine to nations with low vaccination rates

COVID-19
By MIKE STOBBE and MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

Health officials said people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots. But they said they are awaiting more data and have yet to work out the details.

The overall plan is awaiting a Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, the officials said.

ExploreThird shots authorized for Georgians with weakened immunity

In a statement, health officials said it is “very clear” that the vaccines' protection against infection wanes over time, and now, with the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, “we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death could diminish in the months ahead,” they said.

In Other News
1
Tenn. DA won’t prosecute for mask requirements despite opt-out order
2
American hospitals buckle under delta, with ICUs filling up
3
Event and venue changes due to COVID-19
4
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
5
How to show proof of vaccination at Atlanta venues that require it
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top