BREAKING: U.S. health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Biden Admin to Urge COVID Booster Shots for All, 8 Months After 2nd Shot.The guidance is expected to be announced as soon as this week.According to reporting in 'The New York Times,' .officials with the Biden administration say that COVID vaccine booster shots could be offered as soon as Sept.All three vaccines used in the U.S. will likely need a booster, .including the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.All additional shots of the vaccines will require approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Those likely to be first authorized for the shots include nursing home residents and health care workers.They will then likely be made available to seniors and other public workers, such law enforcement officers.It is likely to be recommended that those who are vaccinated receive the same vaccine for their booster.Data from Israel shows that vaccine efficacy tapers off over time.It shows a pretty steep decline in effectiveness against infection, but it’s still a bit murky about protection against severe disease, Dr. Peter J. Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine, via 'The New York Times'.The FDA recently authorized booster shots for those with weakened immune systems.The authorization was made despite the call issued by World Health Organization (WHO) for a moratorium on such shots.The WHO recommends halting booster shots until the end of September in order to distribute vaccine to nations with low vaccination rates