Augusta city official accused of cover-up in federal indictment

The indictment alleges that in 2019 Sias knowingly altered or destroyed records belonging to Sandridge Community Association and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center, Jamestown Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, SCA Board of Directors and SCA Summer Camp to block a federal criminal investigation.

The second charge alleges Sias lied when he told an FBI agent that he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession related to the investigation.

“The alleged cover-up was not only a violation of the oath taken by this elected official, but a theft of the public’s trust,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Public corruption is one of the FBI’s top priorities and we will do everything in our power to pursue officials who abuse their positions.”

Sias declined comment, according to WJBF-TV. A telephone call by The Associated Press was not immediately returned.

Sias’ term on the commission runs through 2022.