MLB players' association head acknowledges federal investigation into OneTeam Partners

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball players' association head Tony Clark acknowledged a federal investigation into One Team Partners, a licensing company it founded with the NFL Players Association.
“We understand that there is an investigation going on right now and we have and we will continue to fully cooperate with that investigation,” Clark told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday.
The government has not commented on its probe.
OneTeam says on its website that it's “the first multi-billion-dollar company built for athletes, by athletes." It helps license player rights for sponsorships, media content, video games and more.
Clark defended the union's financial transparency with its members.
“An audit’s done every year,” he said. “The players as a group wanted to go through all of it. And so we went through all of it and then that group presented those findings to players at the board meeting.”
