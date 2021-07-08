ajc logo
X

Atlanta man pleads guilty to counterfeit check scheme in Rhode Island

A man from East Point has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks in several New England states in exchange for small cash payments, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Caption
A man from East Point has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks in several New England states in exchange for small cash payments, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Credit: File Photo

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

A man from the Atlanta area has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks in several New England states in exchange for small cash payments, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Michael Williams, 26, of East Point pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island.

ExploreRookie wide receiver from Georgia indicted in fatal nightclub shooting

Williams and three alleged accomplices attempted to cash about $678,000 worth of counterfeit checks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine, causing banks to lose almost $500,000, authorities said.

Once a person agreed to cash a check, Williams and his codefendants would create a counterfeit check in the amount of about $2,000 made payable to that person and drive them to a bank. In exchange, the recruited person was paid about $100, prosecutors said.

Explore4 charged in firebombing of Georgia Captain D’s restaurant

The scheme came undone in February when a person recruited by Williams and one of his accomplices entered a Providence bank and pointed out their car.

A search of a Providence home used by the suspects resulted in the seizure of a computer loaded with a program used to design and print checks, a printer, blank check stock, and an envelope containing stolen checks and about $5,000 in cash.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

His alleged accomplices, all from Georgia, are awaiting trial.

In Other News
1
Augusta city official accused of cover-up in federal indictment
2
September sentencing in military transportation bribery case
3
Man shot to death while sitting in Georgia Walmart parking lot
4
UPDATE: 6-year-old Atlanta-area boy’s body found in Panama City Beach
5
Body of missing Georgia boy recovered along Florida beach
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top