Atlanta man pleads guilty to counterfeit check scheme in Rhode Island

Michael Williams, 26, of East Point pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island.

Williams and three alleged accomplices attempted to cash about $678,000 worth of counterfeit checks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine, causing banks to lose almost $500,000, authorities said.