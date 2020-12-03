Indictment alleges Georgia men ran dog-fighting ring

The 67-count indictment was handed down by a grand jury Wednesday in the Southern District of Georgia. The case is being overseen by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Rock, who is the dedicated animal cruelty prosecutor with the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office.

Each felony is punishable by up to five years in prison, although a person with no criminal history would likely be sentenced to less, the AP noted.

“Contests of animal cruelty not only are illegal, but also are cesspools of associated criminal activity including gambling, drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We won’t tolerate it, and with our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, we are determined to eradicate this barbaric practice.”

Prosecutors allege the men ran a dog-fighting ring that came to light in March 2018 after police pulled them over in the vicinity of a tip they received about illegal animal fighting.

Inside the suspect vehicle, officers found a dog that looked as if it had suffered injuries in a vicious brawl.

Police later came upon the 63 dogs chained in the back yard of Lampkin’s house in Dodge County, AP reported.

All the dogs, except for one diagnosed with cancer, were rescued and adopted.