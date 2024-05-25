Nation & World News

At least 20 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, police say

Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in a fun park, in Rajkot in the Indian state of Gujarat, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A massive fire broke out Saturday in an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India, leaving at least 20 people dead, police said.

The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state. Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said the fire was under control and the rescue operation was underway with 20 bodies recovered.

The park is usually packed with families with children enjoying the school summer vacation over the weekend.

Footage showed firefighters clearing debris around collapsed tin roof structures that media report said were used for bowling, go-karting and trampoline attractions.

The amusement park was privately owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki and Bhargava said that police would file a case of negligence against him.

"We will be registering an offense for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he was “extremely distressed by the fire ... in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured."

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

