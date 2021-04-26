3 bodies inside car found in lake near Alabama, Georgia line

Authorities discovered three bodies Monday inside a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula along the Alabama-Georgia line, according to reports.
Initial indications point to a triple homicide, investigators said.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed, and police did not reveal their ages nor say whether they were male or female.
A woman jogging near Old Creek Town Park Monday morning first spotted the blue Toyota sedan in the water and called police, according to WSFA News 12.
Eufaula is about a 45-minute drive south of Fort Benning in Columbus.
Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said officials who checked the vehicle confirmed three people were found dead inside but would not say how they died.
Photos showed the vehicle with tinted windows in the lake near shore, but was visible because the water was at a level that hadn’t reached up to the windows.
The circumstances of how the car wound up in the lake were unclear, as well as how long the vehicle had been there.
The car has since been pulled out of the water.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.