3 bodies inside car found in lake near Alabama, Georgia line

Eufaula is about a 45-minute drive south of Fort Benning in Columbus.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said officials who checked the vehicle confirmed three people were found dead inside but would not say how they died.

Photos showed the vehicle with tinted windows in the lake near shore, but was visible because the water was at a level that hadn’t reached up to the windows.

The circumstances of how the car wound up in the lake were unclear, as well as how long the vehicle had been there.

The car has since been pulled out of the water.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.