Move over, Big Chicken — there’s a new giant bird in Georgia

Plans call for an apartment-style room inside the base of the chicken that can be rented to visitors, and Mayor Jim Puckett says he’s heard from newlyweds interested in booking it for a honeymoon suite.

“This is not a model kit that you just snap together. No one’s ever built a 62-foot steel chicken before,” Puckett told WALB-TV. “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”

Puckett said the coronavirus pandemic caused some construction delays, and the Tennessee-based artist known as Topiary Joe needed some downtime to recover from surgery.

City officials first announced the chicken sculpture in 2019 as a new landmark to bring tourism to the city of 9,000 people. The colossal assembly is taller than a Sauroposeidon — the world’s tallest dinosaur — and is being funded with a penny sales tax that was earmarked for tourism projects.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.