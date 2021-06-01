ajc logo
Move over, Big Chicken — there’s a new giant bird in Georgia

Johnny Reb's Chick, Chuck and Shake owner Tubby Davis had the Big Chicken erected in 1963, Storms nearly destroyed it in the early 90's after it had become a KFC, but public outcry led to it's refurbishment. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Construction of bigger 62-foot chicken underway in South Georgia

The Big Chicken in Marietta soon will stand in the shadow of another giant chicken currently under construction in rural South Georgia.

The 62-foot chicken in the small city of Fitzgerald will rise 6 feet taller than the longtime metro Atlanta landmark, where a Kentucky Fried Chicken has operated at Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road since 1956, and became famous for its 56-foot Big Chicken — built in 1963 to lure customers.

Unlike Marietta’s Big Chicken, though, the Fitzgerald chicken is not attached to a restaurant. It will serve as a towering topiary, meaning the chicken will feature living plants growing on its frame like a huge garden lattice.

The framework is already visible as it rises above nearby homes, reports say.

Plans call for an apartment-style room inside the base of the chicken that can be rented to visitors, and Mayor Jim Puckett says he’s heard from newlyweds interested in booking it for a honeymoon suite.

“This is not a model kit that you just snap together. No one’s ever built a 62-foot steel chicken before,” Puckett told WALB-TV. “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”

Puckett said the coronavirus pandemic caused some construction delays, and the Tennessee-based artist known as Topiary Joe needed some downtime to recover from surgery.

City officials first announced the chicken sculpture in 2019 as a new landmark to bring tourism to the city of 9,000 people. The colossal assembly is taller than a Sauroposeidon — the world’s tallest dinosaur — and is being funded with a penny sales tax that was earmarked for tourism projects.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.

