Motorcyclist killed after hitting 2 cars in Cobb, police say

A Kennesaw man died Monday after the motorcycle he was riding struck two cars, officials said.
Patrick D. Penner, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 8:30 p.m. on Canton Road near Chance Road in Cobb County, according to police.
Penner was riding a purple 2013 Honda CBR600 northbound on Canton Road when he lost control “due to excessive speed,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. The motorcycle went into the center turn lane, where it hit a silver 2007 Honda Civic, he said.
The motorcycle then continued into the southbound lanes of Canton Road and hit a black 2015 Honda Civic, Delk said.
The drivers of the Hondas were not hurt in the crash, which was one of two deadly crashes in a matter of hours in Cobb. Stephen Waldrop, 48, of Hiram, was killed in a fiery crash just after 12:30 p.m. near Dallas Highway and Ward Farm Drive, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said in a statement.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.