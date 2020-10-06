Motorcyclist killed after hitting 2 cars in Cobb, police say

Patrick D. Penner, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 8:30 p.m. on Canton Road near Chance Road in Cobb County, according to police.

Penner was riding a purple 2013 Honda CBR600 northbound on Canton Road when he lost control “due to excessive speed,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. The motorcycle went into the center turn lane, where it hit a silver 2007 Honda Civic, he said.