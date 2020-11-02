DeKalb County adds 9 more absentee ballot dropboxes

DeKalb County has added nine more absentee ballot droboxes just ahead of Tuesday’s election.
With the additions announced Sunday, DeKalb now has a total of 35 dropboxes where voters can deposit their completed absentee ballots before 7 p.m. on Election Day. Those still holding absentee ballots are urged not to place them in the mail because their timely arrival cannot be guaranteed.
“We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” election director Erica Hamilton said in a new release. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters' options to safely and securely cast their ballots this election cycle.”
All nine of the new locations are at county fire stations. They include: Fire Station 1 (1670 Clifton Road, Atlanta); First Station 3 (100 Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates); Fire Station 6 (2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta); Fire Station 7 (1776 Derrill Drive, Decatur); Fire Station 8 (2711 Clairmont Road, Atlanta); First Station 9 (3858 North Druid Hills Road, Decatur); Fire Station 10 (1686 Constitution Road, Atlanta); Fire Station 12 (5323 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody); and Fire Station 19 (3253 Mercer University Drive, Chamblee).
A full list of dropbox locations, as well as a list of previously announced Election Day polling place changes, are posted below.
Through Friday, a total of 195,542 DeKalb voters had cast early ballots in person. The county reported having received 112,741 absentee ballots, leaving just over 30,000 absentee ballots still outstanding.
Those still holding absentee ballots can have them cancelled at their Election Day polling place if they decide to vote in-person instead.
DEKALB ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS:
UPDATED DEKALB COUNTY DROPBOX LOCATIONS by Tyler Estep on Scribd
ELECTION DAY POLLING PLACE CHANGES IN DEKALB: