DeKalb County adds 9 more absentee ballot dropboxes

With the additions announced Sunday, DeKalb now has a total of 35 dropboxes where voters can deposit their completed absentee ballots before 7 p.m. on Election Day. Those still holding absentee ballots are urged not to place them in the mail because their timely arrival cannot be guaranteed.

“We know there are a number of outstanding absentee ballots still out and some voters may be weighing their options on voting in-person on Election Day or dropping their absentee ballots in a drop box,” election director Erica Hamilton said in a new release. “These additional drop box locations greatly expand our voters' options to safely and securely cast their ballots this election cycle.”