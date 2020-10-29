Reminder to DeKalb voters: Some Election Day polling places have moved

Thirty-two of DeKalb’s 176 polling places will be at new locations on Nov. 3, primarily due to concerns about COVID-19 and the space required to allow for proper social distancing.

County officials said notifications were mailed to affected voters on Wednesday. They plan to call and text voters in relocated precincts as well. Signs will also be posted at the “original” precinct locations, complete with QR codes that voters can scan with their phones to find their new polling place.