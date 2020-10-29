Reminder to DeKalb voters: Some Election Day polling places have moved

Close to half of all registered DeKalb County voters have already cast their ballots — but those planning to vote on Election Day should make sure their precinct hasn’t changed locations.
Thirty-two of DeKalb’s 176 polling places will be at new locations on Nov. 3, primarily due to concerns about COVID-19 and the space required to allow for proper social distancing.
County officials said notifications were mailed to affected voters on Wednesday. They plan to call and text voters in relocated precincts as well. Signs will also be posted at the “original” precinct locations, complete with QR codes that voters can scan with their phones to find their new polling place.
“We’re really trying to check all the boxes here,” said Erik Burton, a communications consultant for DeKalb elections.
Find a list of relocated polling places below.
Advance in-person voting continues through Friday and voters can cast ballots at any of 12 locations throughout the county. Those still holding absentee ballots have been urged not to mail them and instead deposit them at a drop box anywhere in DeKalb.
Lists of advance in-person voting locations and absentee ballot dropboxes are also included below. More dropboxes may be added before Election Day.
RELOCATED ELECTION DAY PRECINCTS:
DeKalb Election Day polling location changes by Tyler Estep on Scribd
ADVANCE IN-PERSON VOTING LOCATIONS (THROUGH OCT. 30):
Credit: DEKALB COUNTY
ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS:
DeKalbDropboxLocations_102220 by Tyler Estep on Scribd