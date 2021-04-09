Meth bust leads to discovery of cockfighting ring, South Fulton police say

Methamphetamine inside of a clothes dryer at the lab on Westbrook Road. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“We’re saving a lot of lives,” South Fulton police Lt. S. McKesey said. “It’s a big win for the city of South Fulton that we’re able to get this amount off of the streets.”

“I’m really proud of the performance of our people. They were able to uncover this meth lab, actually bust it and shut it down,” South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said.

Meth was first discovered in the barn, which also had walls lined with coops that held strutting roosters thought to be used for cockfighting. The raid at that property led to the discovery of the meth lab, police said.

“The city of South Fulton has the most undeveloped land in the region and it’s easy for people to try and exploit that,” Meadows said. “We’re right here near our airport and so when you have major interstates running through our city, being able to do traffic interdiction is extremely important.”