Memorial honoring John Lewis to be unveiled in Decatur

A new memorial honoring the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be unveiled Saturday morning in Decatur.

The statue of the civil rights leader replaces a Confederate monument which stood outside the Historic DeKalb Courthouse for more than a century,

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson are slated to speak at the 11 a.m. ceremony, along with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, civil rights activist Xernona Clayton and former Atlanta mayor and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young.