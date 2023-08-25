Meet the German news crew who covered Trump’s surrender in Atlanta

News
By and
48 minutes ago
X

Among the news crews still filming outside the Fulton County Jail on Friday morning is a team with the German news channel Welt, helmed by Washington correspondent Michael Wuellenweber.

“Of course, it’s always interesting how you handle it,” said Wuellenweber, a veteran political reporter based in Berlin, of the media circus that surrounded the surrender of former President Donald Trump. “Every second of his life was covered by TV, and that means, at the end, something ... for American society.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

He described his outlet as the “CNN of Berlin” but said it doesn’t have partners or sources in Atlanta. And so the crew from Germany came down to Rice Street to take in the scene for themselves.

The idea that politics could have factored into the decision to charge Trump and his allies with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election is novel for the German audience.

“We don’t have ... that part of the population who believe in conspiracy theories, who believe that everything is done by ‘deep state,’ that justice is bought by whomever,” Wuellenweber said. “We believe in our justice (system).

“Prosecutors are not appointed by politicians. Judges are not appointed by politicians. And I have never heard actually, in a criminal case, that political conviction maybe can play a role,” he said.

About the Authors

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

NEW THIS MORNING
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
18 have surrendered at Fulton jail. Chicago pastor yet to be booked.
25m ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail
13h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
3h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court
1h ago
The Latest
Trevian Kutti, former Kanye West publicist, released from Fulton jail
4m ago
LIVE UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail
25m ago
18 have surrendered. Pastor from Chicago has yet to be booked.
36m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
13h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top