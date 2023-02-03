Mayor’s office revives Atlanta’s ‘Clean Energy Advisory Board’

The revamped board will include 25 members from various public, private and non-profit institutions who will serve two-year terms. Six of the seats are reserved for members of underserved communities in Southwest Atlanta, where residents use a oversized share of their monthly earnings to cover energy costs, the city said.

“Like many of our efforts in Atlanta, reaching these clean energy milestones is a group project, which is why the community-led Clean Energy Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and building more sustainable and climate resilient communities,” Dickens said in a news release.

The board will make recommendations to the city to help it meet it its clean energy targets and will establish several working groups focused on issues like climate impacts, affordable housing, energy costs and transportation.

Meetings will be held quarterly and over the next year, the board will help the city develop a Sustainability and Climate Resilience Plan that is expected to launch in 2024.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/