Hurricane seasons are starting earlier. Scientists think they know why

A recent example is Tropical Storm Alberto, which made landfall on the Florida Panhandle in 2018, before trudging inland across Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, where it dumped more than 12 inches of rain in some places. All told, the storm resulted in at least eight deaths and an estimated $125 million in damages across the Southeast.

Storms like Alberto may not pack winds on par with a major hurricane, but they can still produce destructive floods.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) said it has observed the shift in hurricane activity, but is not planning changes to its preparations, which already begin at the start of each calendar year.

“Because our planning and preparation efforts are year-round, we are able to begin our preparedness and response activities immediately when a tropical system has the potential to impact Georgia,” GEMA/HS meteorologist Will Lanxton said in an emailed statement.

The study also found that the increasingly active hurricane preseasons are being driven in large part by rising temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean.

Hundreds of years of burning fossil fuels have raised concentrations of greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere, creating a heat-trapping blanket that is warming the planet. Much of that extra heat has been absorbed by the world’s oceans — In January, a new study confirmed that global average ocean temperatures hit a new record high in 2021 for the third straight year.

Higher sea surface temperatures can enable storms to form earlier and intensify rapidly, said Marshall Shepherd, the director of the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia.

“In past years, hurricanes were running on 87 octane fuel,” Shepherd said. “Now, they’re running on 93 or 95 octane fuel because of the extra warmth in the oceans.”

The research adds to the growing body of evidence that human-caused climate change is altering hurricane season and triggering other shifts that can make tropical storms more destructive.

Global sea levels have risen between eight and nine inches since 1880, allowing storm surge to reach farther inland. Warmer air temperatures also mean storms can hold more water, leading to increased rainfall rates that raise the risk of damaging floods.

Though the start of the current hurricane season has been quiet so far, there is still time for the tropics to wake up, since hurricane activity in the Atlantic usually doesn’t peak until early September.

The federal government also recently announced that it still expects the above-normal activity in the coming months, despite the slow start to the season.

