Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens taps new chief sustainability officers

Dickens is also promoting John R. Seydel III to deputy chief sustainability officer, according to the city. Seydel an Atlanta native who has served as the city’s sustainability director for more than five years.

The mayor’s office said Farley and Seydel will assess Atlanta’s sustainability plans, goals, and programs. Their work includes updating the city’s comprehensive climate and energy plan in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable development goals, creating the city’s first comprehensive food systems plan, and creating the city’s sustainable procurement strategy.

Additionally, the new chief sustainability officers will support the city’s efforts to capture, utilize, and leverage federal resources from the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“With Chandra and John’s leadership, I look forward to expanding Atlanta’s role in building a smart, sustainable future for generations of Atlantans,” said Dickens in a statement.