Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens taps new chief sustainability officers

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Chandra Farley as the city’s next chief sustainability officer amid plans to expand the city’s resilience and sustainability efforts.
The mayor’s office announced Tuesday that Farley’s new job is effective Sept. 29, and her role will place her in the mayor’s Cabinet. Dickens said in a statement that his administration recognizes the sizeable impact of rising energy costs, barriers to food accessibility, and other hardships on communities citywide — particularly in historically underserved areas.
Farley previously led the ReSolve Consulting energy justice firm that serves NGOs as well as the corporate and academic sectors. She also served as a Director for Partnership for Southern Equity’s Just Energy Portfolio, and as Program Manager for Commercial Sustainability Services at Southface Energy Institute.
Earlier this year, Farley ran and finished second for the Democratic nomination for the District 3 Public Service Commission seat.
Credit: City of Atlanta
Dickens is also promoting John R. Seydel III to deputy chief sustainability officer, according to the city. Seydel an Atlanta native who has served as the city’s sustainability director for more than five years.
The mayor’s office said Farley and Seydel will assess Atlanta’s sustainability plans, goals, and programs. Their work includes updating the city’s comprehensive climate and energy plan in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable development goals, creating the city’s first comprehensive food systems plan, and creating the city’s sustainable procurement strategy.
Additionally, the new chief sustainability officers will support the city’s efforts to capture, utilize, and leverage federal resources from the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“With Chandra and John’s leadership, I look forward to expanding Atlanta’s role in building a smart, sustainable future for generations of Atlantans,” said Dickens in a statement.
