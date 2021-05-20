Mass vaccination events for Gwinnett students begin this weekend

Eligible students who attend schools in the Duluth, Meadowcreek and Norcross High School clusters ― and their families ― can be vaccinated Saturday at McClure Health Science High School. Families in the Brookwood, Parkview, Shiloh and South Gwinnett High School clusters can get their shots Sunday at Shiloh.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Families in those clusters will receive emails with information, consent forms and a link to sign up for a Pfizer vaccination appointment, the school district said in a news release.