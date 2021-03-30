Man shot multiple times, killed at southwest Atlanta apartments

A man found dead at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Monday afternoon was shot multiple times, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead by Atlanta fire crews at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road. Atlanta police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds when they responded shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, a police spokesman said Tuesday.
The same apartment complex has been the site of multiple shootings in recent years. In December, Detroit native Azal Lockett, 28, died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle at the complex. Another man, 21-year-old Shakur Tigner of Atlanta, was shot in the chest and killed there in 2019.
