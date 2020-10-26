X

Man seriously hurt after car leaves Cobb highway, smashes into trees

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A driver is in critical condition after his car left a Cobb County highway and smashed into several trees early Monday.

Eric L. Payton, 47, of Acworth, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which happened just before 1 a.m. on Dallas Acworth Highway, officials said.

Payton was driving a silver 2006 Infiniti FX35 just north of Picketts Ridge when, for reasons that are not clear, the car left its lane, according to Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald.

The Infiniti left the roadway, went over a concrete curb and became airborne, she said. It then went into a wooded area, hitting multiple trees before landing on its roof.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

