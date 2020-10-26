Man seriously hurt after car leaves Cobb highway, smashes into trees

Eric L. Payton, 47, of Acworth, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which happened just before 1 a.m. on Dallas Acworth Highway, officials said.

Payton was driving a silver 2006 Infiniti FX35 just north of Picketts Ridge when, for reasons that are not clear, the car left its lane, according to Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald.