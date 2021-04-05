X

Man killed in double shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Little is known about the double shooting at the Fairington Ridge apartment complex off Panola Road.
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon killed a man and left a boy injured.

Little is known about the double shooting at the Fairington Ridge apartment complex off Panola Road. A man in his 40s was found dead when police arrived about 12:15 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.

A second shooting victim, described by police as a young boy, was stable when he was taken to a hospital, the news station reported.

Their names were not released. It was unknown if they were the intended targets of the gunfire.

