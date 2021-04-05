Man killed in double shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DeKalb County police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon killed a man and left a boy injured.
Little is known about the double shooting at the Fairington Ridge apartment complex off Panola Road. A man in his 40s was found dead when police arrived about 12:15 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.
A second shooting victim, described by police as a young boy, was stable when he was taken to a hospital, the news station reported.
Their names were not released. It was unknown if they were the intended targets of the gunfire.
