Man killed in Clayton County shooting

Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night at a busy intersection south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One man was found dead about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Forest Parkway and Tara Boulevard when officers responded to a report of a shooting, according to Clayton County police. The area is home to several fast-food restaurants and gas stations.

No further details about the shooting were released, including the name of the victim.

“Detectives are currently working all leads at this time,” a police spokesman told AJC.com. “The investigation is ongoing.”

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

