Man fatally shot at southwest Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death after he was shot Monday night at a southwest Atlanta gas station.
The man was unresponsive when officers arrived at the Texaco station on Sylvan Road near Langford Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m. He was lying in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Atlanta police.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
“Homicides investigators were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
It was the second deadly shooting at a Sylvan Road gas station in as many months. Denard Bell, 43, was shot to death Dec. 3 after an argument at a Chevron station less than a half-mile from the Texaco, according to police.
Detectives have released surveillance footage of a suspect in that case and have asked for help to identify him.
No suspect information was released in the latest shooting.
