X

Man fatally shot at southwest Atlanta gas station

The man was unresponsive when officers arrived at Texaco station on Sylvan Road near Langford Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The man was unresponsive when officers arrived at Texaco station on Sylvan Road near Langford Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Crime & Public Safety | Updated 11 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death after he was shot Monday night at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

The man was unresponsive when officers arrived at the Texaco station on Sylvan Road near Langford Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m. He was lying in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Atlanta police.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

“Homicides investigators were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

It was the second deadly shooting at a Sylvan Road gas station in as many months. Denard Bell, 43, was shot to death Dec. 3 after an argument at a Chevron station less than a half-mile from the Texaco, according to police.

Detectives have released surveillance footage of a suspect in that case and have asked for help to identify him.

ExploreSuspect sought after fatal gas station shooting in Atlanta

No suspect information was released in the latest shooting.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.