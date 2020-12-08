Suspect sought after fatal gas station shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta police are trying to identify a gunman who fatally shot a man after an argument at a southwest Atlanta gas station.
The department on Tuesday released video footage of the man wanted in connection with the death of Denard Bell.
Bell, 43, was shot to death Sunday outside of a Chevron on Sylvan Road, Atlanta police previously said. When officers arrived at the scene just before 2 a.m., they found Bell lying in the parking lot.
Investigators determined that Bell had been involved in a fight with another man, police said. At some point during the altercation, gunfire erupted.
Police said the gunman left the scene after the deadly shooting.
Surveillance video from outside the gas station shows the suspected shooter in a black hoodie. His name and whereabouts are not known.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.